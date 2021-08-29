School Reopening: Which States Are Reopening School, Know Their Rules

Amid a drop in Covid-19 cases and vaccination drive on the rise, schools across various states are resuming physical classes with some rules and Covid-19 guidelines. Besides, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is planning to vaccinate all school teachers across India on priority before the National Teachers Day on September 5.

Check the latest state-wise status of school reopening across the country:

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV)

JNVs will reopen will up to 50 per cent capacity in a phased manner. Students from classes 9 to 12 will join classes in the first phase. However, they will have to bring a permission letter from their parents to attend the classes and stay in the hostel. The exact dates of the school reopening have not been announced yet. The provision of online education will also continue.

Delhi

The Delhi government has decided to reopen schools in a phased manner from September 1. Attendance will not be mandatory and online classes will continue. Schools have been asked to have multiple entry and exit gates to avoid crowding. Govt has also asked schools to ensure isolation rooms.

Madhya Pradesh

The MP government will reopen schools for classes 6 to 12 from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity to curb overcrowding. Further, State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said the decision on resumption of physical classes for the students of 1 to 8 would be taken after consultations with the Department of Home and Health department of the state.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government too announced to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1. Only 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend classes in each session to maintain COVID-19 protocols.

Punjab

The Punjab government had reopened the schools in the state from July 26 for classes 10 and 12. The remaining classes were allowed to reopen on August 2. Only fully vaccinated teachers and non-teaching staff will be allowed to attend the schools. Students who want to attend physical classes will have to give written parental consent. Meanwhile, the option of online classes will continue.

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that schools in the state will reopen after the puja vacations, provided the COVID-19 situation does not change for worse. A sanitisation drive will be conducted at the educational institutes before their campuses reopen for physical classes in October, she added.

Tamil Nadu

Classes will commence from September 1 for classes 9 to 12 with 50 per cent students. Schools have been directed to function six days a week and classes have to be split into batches with not more than 20 students per classroom. If no additional rooms are available, students shall be asked to come to school on a rotational basis on alternate days. Online classes will continue at the same time.

Haryana

The Haryana government has decided to reopen primary schools for Classes 4 and 5 from September 1. Students will be allowed to come to the school with the prior written permission of their parents. Classes 9 to 12 have reopened about a month ago in July.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State education minister Varsha Gaikwad has allowed the reopening of schools in the state from August 17. While classes 5 to 8 had reopened in rural areas, classes 8 to 12 were to reopen in cities. Students have been directed to bring consent letters from their parents.

Karnataka

Karnataka schools reopened on August 23, however, barely 20 per cent of students attended classes. Schools across Karnataka reopened for classes 9 and 10 after a gap of nearly 18 months due to Covid19. Both parents and teachers have been asked to get vaccinated.

Telangana

Telangana schools and colleges will reopen from September 1 amid strict COVID-19 precautions including wearing masks, sanitization, social distancing among others. Classes 8 to 12 will reopen and online classes will continue at the same time.

Uttar Pradesh

Classes 6 to 12 have already reopened in UP with 50 per cent capacity. The school for students from class 1 to 5 will re-open from September 1.

Earlier, Dr NK Arora chairman of the Covid-19 working group under the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization said that schools should be reopened in a phased manner, however, only after adults have been vaccinated. “Time has now come that schools should be opened in a phased manner. However, the adults - the parents and other members of the family - should be immunised against COVID," he said.

