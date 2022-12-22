School Timings Revised in Uttar Pradesh Districts Due to Cold Wave

The school timing in a number of districts of Uttar Pradesh has been changed by the state authorities owing to the extremely cold weather and heavy fog. The district administration of Ghaziabad, Lucknow and other cities have issued orders announcing the change in school timings.

According to the official notification by the Lucknow district magistrate, the changes have been made in view of the difficulty in reaching the school due to the extreme cold wave. Classes in Lucknow will commence at 10:00 am and end at 3:00 pm till December 31. The district magistrate’s office in Lucknow issued a notice announcing the winter school schedule change.

“In view of the extreme cold wave in the district, the timings of all council/aided/recognised board schools from class 01 to 08 in the district from 21.12.2022 to 31.12.2022 will be from 10:00 Am to 3:00 PM,” reads the order.

A similar order has been issued by the Ghaziabad district magistrate, directing all primary and secondary schools, madrasa education boards, Sanskrit schools, and council schools to ensure adherence to the order Schools timings for classes 1 to 12 are going to begin at 9 am to ensure student safety in the wake of several accidents reported because of low visibility.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had earlier ordered to change in the schools’ timings in the state, with classes commencing at 10 AM from December 21 to 31. The timings for schools in Haryana were changed at the start of this month, with classes starting from 9:30 am.

North India has been by the extreme cold wave. IMD has issued a ‘cold wave’ alert in many North Indian states. The minimum temperatures are likely to drop to lower than 5 degrees celsius in the next few days. The dense layer of fog and cold temperature has caused a disturbance in the rail air traffic movement

