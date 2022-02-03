Schools 2.0: How Will Schools Function Post-Pandemic? New Guidelines Issued

With a high vaccination rate and declining rates of infection caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has started reopening schools. The Ministry of Education has updated its guidelines on school reopening. Schools after three waves of coronavirus and vaccination against the virus will function differently

According to the revised guidelines by the government, schools will reopen in a staggered manner with different classes having different timings to attend the campus. Schools will follow an elaborated but flexible schedule which will allow students to take classes from home as and when they want. Schools will have to offer flexible attendance, the rules of 100% attendance have not made a return yet. The alternative calendar designed by NCERT will also continue, especially for students who do not have access to devices

For those opting to visit the campus, more focus will be given to vulnerable children. This includes children of migrants, homeless, those affected directly by covid-19 or who have lost a family member to the pandemic. Not only bridge classes are held to catch up with the academics but special focus will be given to the emotional and mental well-being of both students and teachers, informed Ministry of Education.

For “smooth transition" back to offline schooling, special focus will be given to the “emotional and mental health" of teachers, students, staff, and other stakeholders. As of the initiatives, schools and colleges will continue to get access to the government helpline manodarpan - a toll-free consultancy service at 8448440632.

Instead of a centralised policy, schools across India will continue to follow hyper-local guidelines. Moving forward, states will decide whether a school would open or close based on the number of coronavirus cases in the vicinity. The centre has also revoked the rule of having a consent letter from parents to attend schools. The states and UTs, however, can continue to have the option, as per their situation.

After being shut for over two years, 11 states and UTs have opened schools while 16 have partially opened up and invited only higher classes back to campus. At present, states in nine states and UTs continue to stay closed.

Putting off its earlier ban, the centre has allowed having group activities at school campuses, however, with covid-19 appropriate behaviour. The government has also renamed ‘social distancing’ to ‘physical distancing’.

The government claims that 4.78 crore students have received their first dose of vaccine which accounts for 65 per cent of the 15-18 years old in the country. Further, 21.63 lakh teens have received their second dose of vaccination.

The revised guidelines, claims the ministry, have been designed after consultation with education secretaries of all states, ministry of health and family, and ministy of home affairs.

Schools will continue to follow sanitisation rules for both campus and transportation services. The drivers and conductors of school buses will not be allowed to board if they reside in containment zones. Schools will also run safety mock drills for students to help them implement the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.