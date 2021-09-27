Schools Closed Due to Bharat Bandh, Check State Wise List

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of over 40 farmer unions, has called for a 10- hour long Bharat bandh today on September 27, from 6 am to 4 pm. Some of the states have announced to close the schools, colleges and educational institutes on September 27 in the wake of the bandh.

States where schools are closed

Schools in Tamil Nadu will remain closed. Apart from Tamil Nadu, the state governments of Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh too have shown their support towards the farmers, by closing schools, offices and other institutions, shops, industries, and commercial establishments.

States where schools, colleges are open

Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and others have decided to keep the school open citing that the students have already missed out on classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi schools and colleges are open as well as students had already experienced difficulties in learning due to the pandemic. However, they have expressed their solidarity with the farmers.

The president of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), Shashi Kumar, has asked the staff to wear green-coloured clothes and/or green badges to show their support.

Karnataka, public transport (KSRTC and BMTC) employees’ unions, hotel owners association, schools, colleges, lorry, auto, rickshaw, and taxi owners unions have extended their support to protest but will continue to function.

