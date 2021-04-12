Schools, Colleges, Coaching Centers in UP Shut till April 30, Pre-scheduled Exams Allowed

Due to the increasing case of Corona, orders have been given to close all schools, colleges, and coaching from class 1 to 12 in the state till April 30. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clarified that the pre-scheduled exam will continue. Staff can be called for necessary work in the office. The state government had earlier asked all schools to keep their classes one to eight closed till April 11.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed to immediately arrange at least 2000 ICU beds in the capital Lucknow in view of the increasing threat of Covid19. After this, in a week, it has been asked to arrange 2000 thousand extra Covid beds. The Chief Minister has directed the DM to double the number of about 48 government ambulances available in the city, along with ensuring continuous supply of oxygen to all the Covid hospitals in the district.

The Chief Minister has asked to start telemedicine facilities in Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi districts most affected by Covid infection. He has also instructed the officers to run Rama Medical College in Kanpur as a dedicated Covid Hospital. It was also said that at least one lakh RTPCR investigations should be done in the Covid investigations being done daily in the state. Giving instructions for comprehensive contact tracing in Lucknow, CM Yogi said that at least 30 to 35 people who came in contact with any infected person should be traced and 100 percent of them must be tested for Covid. Those found to be infected during the investigation should be kept in home isolation or in the hospital. Integrated Command and Control Center should be connected to ambulance services. This will help in providing timely ambulances to the patient.

The Chief Minister told the Commissioner of Police of Lucknow that no more than five people should be allowed to enter the religious places simultaneously. Communicating with traders in the markets and taking their cooperation, social distancing should be followed. Traffic in the containment zone should be restricted. Strict action should be taken against those who do not apply masks. He gave instructions to activate monitoring committees in every village and every ward of every civic body in Lucknow. Containment zone should be made within a radius of 25 meters from an infected patient and 50 meters in case of more than one infected patient. PPE kits must be used in the Containment Zone.

