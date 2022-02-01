Schools, Colleges Reopening Date 2022 LIVE Updates: List of States Allowing In-Person Classes

Rajasthan: The state allows classes 10 and 12 to attend in-person classes from February 1 while for students in classes 6 to 9, the schools will start from February 10.

Madhya Pradesh: Few weeks ahead of its board exams, MP has allowed schools to start in-person classes from February 1 with 50 per cent capacity.

Telangana: Students from across classes will be allowed to attend in-person classes from February 1.

Karnataka: After closing school til January 31, Karnataka will reopen schools for students in classes 1 to 9.

Maharashtra: While Mumbai had reopened its classes earlier, Pune and Nagpur have started to reopen schools today. Apart from Schools, colleges too will be allowed to open campuses today

Punjab: Chandigarh has started attending students in in-person mode or physical classes today.