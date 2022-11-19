Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed on Nov 22, 25 in Several Districts in Haryana Due to Elections

Ahead of the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Faridabad, Palwal, Fatehabad and Hisar, the Haryana government has announced public holidays in the districts. All colleges, schools, educational institutions, government offices, boards and corporations in Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar and Palwal will remain closed on November 22 and November 25.

The official Twitter handle of the Haryana government’s Directorate of Information, Public Relations & Languages Department announced the public holiday on Thursday. The elections for the posts of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will take place on November 22 while people will cast their vote in Panch and Sarpanch elections on 25th of this month. The holiday has been declared to ensure that each and every employee of these offices and institutions cast their votes.

The tweet, which is in Hindi, is roughly translated to, “Faridabad, Palwal, Fatehpur and Hisar…in view of the elections to be held for the posts of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti on November 22 and for the post of Panch and Sarpanch on November 25, the state government offices in the jurisdiction of these districts There will be a public holiday in boards, corporations and educational institutions etc.”

The official notice by the state government also informs that all the banks, factories, establishments, industrial undertakings, trades and shops falling within the jurisdictions where the poll will be held will observe paid holiday.

Before November 22 and 25, the Haryana government announced a school and officr holidays in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat districts on November 9 and 12. It was for the second phase of elections.

