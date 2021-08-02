Schools in UP to Reopen from August 16 with 50% Capacity

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to open basic, secondary, higher, technical, and vocational educational institutions in view of the improving situation of coronavirus infection in the state. Students from classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to join physical schools while for classes 1 to 8, schools will continue to remain close.

On Monday, a meeting was held with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi and Team-9 officials at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, after which it was decided to open all schools with half capacity from August 16.

Giving instructions, CM Yogi said that keeping in view the controlled situation of corona infection, preparations should be made to start a new session in all educational institutions. The results of high school and intermediate of all the boards have been declared. The process of admission at the graduation level should be started from August 5. In secondary educational institutions also, the process of admission of students who have been promoted to the next class should also be started. The classes of these students should start from the date of Independence Day. On Independence Day, events should be organized in association with “Amrit Mahotsav of Freedom", the classes should start with half-strength from 16th August. In every case, preparations should be made to start studies in higher educational institutions from September 1.

In view of the commencement of studies/teaching in educational institutions, proper arrangements for sanitizers, infrared thermometers, masks etc. should be ensured. Arrangements should be made keeping in mind social distancing norms. Strict compliance with the Covid protocol should be done in every institute.

With the opening of educational institutions, it would be appropriate to organize special vaccination camps for students above the age of 18 years. All necessary preparations should be made in this regard by the Health Department in advance. Sanitization should be done in all government schools. Apart from this cleanliness should also be kept in toilets and the classrooms. In this regard, necessary action should be taken by the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department in coordination with the Basic Education Department.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 10 districts of UP (Aligarh, Amroha, Etah, Farrukhabad, Hathras, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Mahoba, Pratapgarh and Shravasti) were declared corona free. At the same time, not a single number of coronavirus infections was registered from 52 districts of UP in the last 24 hours. There are 23 districts of the state, from where cases have been registered in single digit only.

