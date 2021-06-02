education-career

Schools to Remain Shut till May 31 in Manipur

Schools to Remain Shut till May 31 in Manipur (Shutterstock/Representative)

The Manipur government has extended the closure of schools until further orders due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, officials said on Tuesday. The state government had declared summer vacation in the schools from May 1 to May 31 to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases.

Commissioner Education (Schools) T Ranjit in an order said, there is still a need to close down all schools in public interest after due consideration of the prevailing COVID-19 positive cases and fatalities. The order also said that “online classes will be resumed/ continued as usual with immediate effect".

All coaching classes and hostels will also remain closed, it said. The state on Tuesday reported 798 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 51,549.

Eighteen fresh fatalities were also registered to take the death toll to 825. Schools in Manipur had reopened on January 27 after a gap of ten months for classes 9-12.

In April, the state authority had announced to postone the matriculation examination and higher secondary examination which were scheduled to be held from May 6 and May 5 respectively.

first published:June 02, 2021, 11:26 IST