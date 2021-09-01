CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » education-career » Schools to Reopen in Leh for Classes 6 to 8 from September 6
1-MIN READ

Schools to Reopen in Leh for Classes 6 to 8 from September 6

The reopening of schools for the rest of the classes will be reviewed separately, govt said. (Representative image)

The administration in Leh district on Tuesday announced reopening of all schools for classes 6 to 8 from September 6, officials said. A notification in this connection was issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Leh, Shrikant Suse.

School Reopening LIVE Updates

As per the notification, all government and private schools from classes 6 to 8 in Leh district will reopen from September 6. All schools have been advised to strictly adhere to COVID-19 SOP and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the DC said.

The reopening of schools for the rest of the classes will be reviewed separately, he said.

first published:September 01, 2021, 10:50 IST