Seattle University Announces Scholarship for Indian Students for LLM programme

Seattle University on Wednesday announced a study scholarship for Indian students, seeking to pursue Master of Laws (LLM) programme at the university’s School of Law.

This program – named the Remala Family Scholarship – will provide a full-tuition scholarship to one Indian student each year so they can complete their degree. The scholarship is open to meritorious students who demonstrate financial need. In addition to tuition, the Remala Family Fellows will receive academic support and mentoring to ensure the best possible experience and opportunity for success.

Seattle U Law’s LLM Program offers two options. A tech focused LLM in Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, enables lawyers and recent law graduates to develop specific expertise in a variety of legal areas, including privacy law, data and cybersecurity, Internet law and digital commerce, financial technology, and artificial intelligence. Also available is a general LLM in American Legal Studies, which serves foreign-trained lawyers and graduates of non-U.S. law schools who want to learn U.S. law and/or sit for qualifying exams to practice law in the United States.

“We are proud to support Seattle University School of Law’s efforts to build a bridge with India and its future law practitioners,” said Rao Remala, who leads the foundation with his wife, Satya. “The spirit of this scholarship aligns perfectly with our family foundation’s efforts to give aspiring Indian students access to first-rate higher education programs, so they can build better lives for themselves like I was able to do.”

“The Remala Family Scholarship will enable us to attract and teach the next generation of leaders in law from India,” said Anthony E. Varona, dean of the law school. “The Remala Family Fellows who receive these scholarships in the years to come will benefit from life-changing opportunities here at Seattle U Law to move their careers forward and benefit their communities. In addition, the presence of these outstanding scholars at Seattle University will enhance our intellectual life and deepen our engagement with India, the world’s largest democracy.”

Read all the Latest Education News here