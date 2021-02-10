SEBA Releases Assam HS TET Results 2020 at sebaonline.org

Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the Assam HS TET result 2020 at www.sebaonline.org. All the candidates who have appeared for the Assam TET 2020 exam on January 10, 2021, can check their results by visiting the official website of SEBA. The Assam HS TET 2020 examination was held for the Higher Secondary level for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT).

The Assam HS TET 2020 exam was conductedin written mode at various exam centres acrossthe state. All the candidates who have qualified the Higher Secondary TET 2020examination by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks will be awarded an Assam TET Certificate. This certificate will make the candidates eligible for their recruitment as PGT teachers in Assam schools.

Here’s the direct link to check Assam HS TET Result 2020

Assam HS TET Result 2020: How to download

Step 1: First, candidates will be required to visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Assam atwww.sebaonline.orgStep 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads: "HS TET Results Link 1 & Link 2"Step 3: A new window will open. In the space provided, enter your application number/username and passwordStep 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ buttonStep 5: Upon successful login, candidates will be able to see the Assam HS TET Result 2020 displayed on the computer screenStep 6: Download the Assam HS TET Result 2020 and take its print out for future reference.

It is to be noted that the Assam HS TET 2020 score will remain valid for a period of seven years,from the date of issue of the certificate by the Empowered Committee, Government of Assam. The Assam HS TET 2020examination was held for qualification of Graduate Teacher, Classical Teacher, Hindi Teacher Posts in the month of January 2021.