SEBI Officer Grade a 2021 Phase 1 Marks Released At Sebi.gov.in; Phase 2 Details Here

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the marks of the first stage online examination for recruitment to the posts of Grade A Officer (Assistant Manager). The SEBI Grade A Phase 1 2021 marks are available on the official website www.sebi.gov.in. Candidates who participated in the Phase 1 examination held on January 17 can check their marks by visiting the website. To view the result, candidates have to use their roll number, registration number and date of birth.

How To Check SEBI Grade A Phase 1 2021Marks:

Step 1: To check the marks of the first stage examination, the candidates should visit the official website of SEBI, sebi.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the tab “Career at SEBI” in the “About” section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, click on the link given in the result section.

Step 4: A new page will open. Here, candidates should click on the marks link for Phase 1 exam.

Step 5: Candidates will be brought to a new page. Here, enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth and click on the ‘Go’ button.

Step 6: The marks of your first stage exam will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download SEBI Officer Grade A 2021 Phase 1 scorecard and take a print out for future reference.

The Phase 1 examination was conducted on January 17. The SEBI Officer Grade A results were declared on January 28. All the candidates who are declared successful in Phase 1 examination will have to appear in Phase 2 examination.

Phase 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 27. The call letters of the candidates for appearing in the Phase 2 examination have been released on February 5. All those candidates who have not downloaded their call letter so far can go to the official website and download it.