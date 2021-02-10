SECI Recruitment 2021: Apply For 26 Senior Engineer, Manager, Jr Programmer Posts; Details Here

SECI Recruitment 2021 | The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Wednesday issued notification for recruitment to 26 posts of Manager, Senior Officer, Senior Engineer, Senior Accountant, Junior Programmer, Supervisor and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official portal of SECI- seci.co.in. The application process will remain open till 5 pm on March 9, 2021.

SECI Recruitment 2021: How To Apply Online

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official SECI website seci.co.in.

Step 2: After this, search for SECI Recruitment 2021 link and apply online

Step 3: On the new page, enter your details in SECI application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fees online

Step 5: Download the application form and take a printout for future use

Eligibility

Candidates applying for the post of Manager and Senior Manager should have an MBA or PGDBM degree from any recognized institution with 60 per cent marks. At the same time, the age of candidates applying for these Managers posts should be 40 years and the candidates applying to the post of Senior Manager should be 32 years old.

Candidates applying online for the post of Senior Engineer should have a PG degree in CS from any recognized institute. The minimum marks of the candidates should be 60 per cent.

Candidates applying for the post of Senior Accountant should hold an MBA degree from any recognized institution. The minimum qualifying marks is 60 per cent. Candidates applying for the post of Junior Accountant should hold M.Com and B.Com degree from any recognized institute with 55 per cent marks.