SECIL Hiring Medical Executives, Salary up to Rs 2 Lakh

South Eastern Coal Limited (SECL) has announced the recruitment of medical executives to fill in 44 vacancies for the post of senior medical specialists, medical specialists, and senior medical officers. Interested candidates will have to apply offline through the prescribed format by April 30. The successful applicants will have to appear for the interview at Western Coalfields Limited, Headquarters, Nagpur.

Sr. Medical Specialists/Medical Specialist: 23

Sr. Medical Officer: 21

The upper age limit for medical specialist (E4 Grade) is 42 years while for medical officer (including Dental) /medical specialist in E3 Grade is 35 years. Reserved category candidates will be given an age relaxation in the maximum age limit as per the government norms.Applicants must possess an MBBS degree from a recognized institute/ college approved by the Medical Council of India. They should also have a postgraduate degree/DNB with a minimum of three years post qualification experience.

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of the interview will get a monthly remuneration as per their post. The post-wise pay scale is given below :

Candidates selected for the post of medical specialist (E4) will be hired in the salary bracket of Rs 70,000 - Rs 2, 00,000. Medical specialist (E3) will get Rs 60,000 - Rs 1, 80,000. Medical officer (E3), and medical officer dental will be get salary in the range of Rs 60,000 - Rs 1, 80,000.

The application form for SECL Medical executive recruitment is attached along with the official advertisement available at www.secl-cil.in. candidates will have to take a print out of it and enter all the required details. They will have to send the application form along with all the required documents to Dy. General Manager(P/EE), Executive Establishment Department, South Eastern Coalfields Limited, Seepat Road, Bilaspur-495006 (Chhattisgarh).

