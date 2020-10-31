Second List for NEET UG NRI Candidates Declared; Direct Link Here

The round one second list for Non-Resident Indians (NRI) National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) candidates has been declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on October 31.

Here are steps to check result -

Step 1: Visit the website at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UG Medical Counselling

Step 3: You will be directed to another page

Step 4: On the right corner, click on the ‘Eligible candidates list for round 1 list 2’

Step 5: The list has names of the selected candidates, their roll numbers and date of birth

Step 6: You can look for your name in the list and print it for future reference

You can also click on the link here to directly access the second list for round of NRI NEET UG 2020.

The registration for round 1 of the NEET UG NRI candidates has started. Earlier, a notice said that the candidates claiming to be NRI need to send relevant documents in support of their claim.

The documents required for NEET UG NRI candidates are as follows:

• Passport and VISA of the sponsor of the NEET UG NRI candidate

• Document to prove the relationship of the candidate with the sponsor

• A notarized affidavit should be submitted stating that the sponsor will bear the fee of the NEET UG NRI candidate

• Certificate from the consulate of the sponsor should be submitted

• Scorecard of the NEET UG NRI candidate

There is no NRI quota in NEET. However, there is a category for NRI students and candidates can apply in that category. They can get admissions into private/government colleges where NRI quota is present.

NEET UG exams are held every year for admissions into different medical courses of the country. It is a single exam that is held for 66,000 MBBS and BDS seats in the country.

NEET UG was held on September 13 and a retest happened on October 14 for those who missed taking the exam the first time due to unfavourable conditions, including Covid-19 crisis.