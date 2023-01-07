SEED 2023 Admit Card Released, How to Download

The Symbiosis Institute of Design, Pune has released the admit card of the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 today, January 7. Candidates who applied for the exam can access the hall ticket using their application id through the official website at sid.edu.in.

The exam will be conducted on January 15. As per the timetable, the exam will take place in a single shift from 9:30 am to noon in an online mode. The results will be declared on January 23. The SEED 2023 application process closed on January 4.

Also read| NBE FET 2022 Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in, How to Apply

The institute will offer two online mock tests prior to the final exam for the applicants to practice. The first online mock test will be released on January 12 and the second on January 13. Candidates can download sample papers through the official page.

SEED 2023 admit card: How to Download

Interested applicants can fill out the application by following these steps-

Step 1: Go to the official SID SEED website – sid.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: The admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

SEED 2023: Exam Pattern

SEED is a design aptitude consisting of 150 marks, which covers questions on colour, geometry, visual observation, creative thinking ability, general design awareness, and Indian culture, craft, and awareness. There will be no negative marking. Students who qualify for SEED can apply for BDes admission in SID. The institute offers a design degree in one of the four primary areas namely communication design, industrial design, fashion design, and fashion communication.

Read all the Latest Education News here