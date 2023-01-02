SEED 2023: Application Deadline Extended till Jan 4, Know How to Apply

The deadline for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 has been extended till January 4. Candidates, seeking admissions into design programs offered by Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID), Pune, can complete the application online at sid.edu.in on or before January 4.

Previously, the last date for the application process was December 31, 2022. The SEED application process started on September 5. The candidates will have to pay Rs 2,950 for registration.

SEED 2023: How to fill the application forms

Step 1: Go to the official SID SEED website - sid.edu.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the register option.

Step 3: Candidates can now enter the required information.

Step 4: Upload all the essential documents in the prescribed size and format.

Step 5: Cross-check all the details before submission and payment.

Step 6: Pay the SEED exam registration required fee.

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

As per the SEED 2023 schedule, the hall tickets will be available from January 4 to January 15, on the official website. The exam is slated to be conducted on January 15 in a single shift starting from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. The entrance will be conducted in online mode. The results will be announced on January 23.

Once the applicants complete the online application procedure, the institute will offer two online mock tests for the practice of students. The first online mock test will be released on January 12 followed by the second one on January 13, 2023. Candidates can download sample tests through the official page.

SEED is a Design Aptitude Test for a total of 150 marks, consisting of questions on Colour, Geometry, Visual Observation, Creative Thinking Ability, General Design Awareness, and Indian Culture, Craft, and Awareness. There will be no negative marking for a wrong attempt. Students who qualify for SEED can apply for B. Des admission in SID.

