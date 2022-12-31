SEED 2023 Registration Ends Today, Check Steps to Apply

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID), Pune is set to close the application window for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 tomorrow, December 31, 2022. Applicants who are willing to enrol themselves for the design program can fill out the application form for the entrance examination by visiting the SEED official website- sid.edu.in.

The exam will take place on January 15, 2023, from 9:30 am to 12 pm. The SEED application process was started on September 5, 2022. As per the SEED 2023 schedule, the admit cards will be available from January 4 to January 15, on the official website.

Once the candidate completes the online application process, the institute will provide them with two online mock tests for practice. The first online mock test will be released on January 12 and the second one will be out on January 15. Candidates can download the sample test through the official page.

SEED 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official SID SEED website - sid.edu.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the option “click here to register".

Step 3: Candidates can now enter the required valid information.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents in the prescribed size and format.

Step 5: Cross-check all the details before payment and submission.

Step 6: Pay the SEED exam registration fees

Step 7: Take a printout of the SEED application form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official portal for all the updates. The SEED 2023 results will be declared on January 23. SEED is a design aptitude test for a total of 150 marks consisting of questions on colour, geometry, visual observation, creative thinking ability, general design awareness, and awareness of Indian culture, crafts and traditions.

Symbiosis Institute of Design Pune offers students the opportunity to pursue a design degree in one of four primary areas namely communication design, industrial design, fashion design, and fashion communication. Students who will appear in SEED (Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design) or other state-level entrance exams can apply for BDes admission.

