Home » News » education-career » Separate CUET Counselling Fee for Each College Causing 'Financial Burden' Claims Students Body, Demands Common Admission Route
1-MIN READ

Separate CUET Counselling Fee for Each College Causing 'Financial Burden' Claims Students Body, Demands Common Admission Route

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Shyna Kalra

News18.com

Last Updated: September 26, 2022, 12:39 IST

New Delhi, India

CUET UG, PG counselling fee being charged by each university, causing financial stress, claim students (Representational Image)

The intention of conducting a common entrance exam will be defeated if such exams create hurdles for students due to the financial burden on the students."

Having separate counselling and registration fee for each course and college under the common entrance exam is not only causing a financial burden on students but also defeats the cause of having a common entrance exam, claims the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA).

The student body has written a letter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting the issues and have sought a common registration system. Common registrations and counselling are followed in the case of medical and engineering admissions held after NEET and JEE, respectively. For CUET, however, students have to apply to each university separately.

“Students need to apply to different courses in different universities with a CUET score and pay separate application fees for each course. Universities are collecting counselling fees of Rs 350 to Rs 600 per course. Hence it is creating a huge burden on the students of SC, ST, OBC and EWS,” the student body wrote in its letter.

“We want to request you to direct the UGC to conduct a Common CUET UG and PG counselling for various programmes in central universities and participating state universities under single window in different phases with a choice of options to students,” asked the student body in its letter adding, “this will reduce the burden on the students from poor and marginalized communities.

If Common CUET UG and PG counsellings are not possible to conduct then the Universities can offer free web counselling for admissions, demanded students claim that “the intention of conducting a common entrance exam will be defeated if such exams create hurdles for students due to the financial burden on the students.”

The results of CUET-UG have already been declared and now, the participating universities and colleges are preparing merit lists. The UGC has clarified that admissions in undergraduate courses will be given on the basis of normal percentage, not percentile. For PG courses, the result will be announced on Monday evening.

