SET 2020 Exam Admit Card for Maharashtra and Goa Released, More Details at setexam.unipune.ac.in

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be conducting the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2020 exam for Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday, December 27. The SET 2020 examination will be conducted in the traditional pen and paper mode. The candidates can now download their SET 2020 admit card from the official website.

For downloading the Symbiosis Entrance Test 2020 admit card for Maharashtra and Goa exam, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Open browser of choice and visit the website

Step 2: Once on the homepage, click on the link to download the SET 2020 hall ticket

Step 3: Key in your registration number and roll number and other details. Hit the submit button

Step 4: The SET 2020 admit card will open in a new window

Step 5: Download and take a print

The candidate who are appearing for the exam must follow the COVID-19 guidelines as mentioned by the government. No person will be allowed in the SET 2020 exam centre without wearing mask and gloves. All candidates must carry their own water bottle, sanitiser and pen. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their SET admit card 2020 along with a valid photo identity proof. As per a standard protocol, any person who is entering the exam centre will have to get their temperature checked by a thermo gun.

Things like mobile phone, purse, electronic gadgets like calculator should not be taken inside the exam centre. Further, it is advised that the candidates should not wear footwear with thick soles and clothes with big buttons.

Those appearing for the Symbiosis Entrance Test 2020 exam for Maharashtra and Goa must carry the following documents:

SET admit card: Once the admit card is released, all aspirants must download it at the earliest from the website.

Photo ID proof: Only hard copy of the original photo Id proof will be considered.

PwD certificate: Those candidates who fall in this category will mandatorily have to carry the original document.

The SET 2020 exam was originally scheduled for June 28, but due to the coronavirus lockdown, the same could not be conducted.