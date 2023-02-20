SFI Stages Protest Against Attacks by TMCP in Colleges

Activists of the SFI, the student’s wing of the CPI(M), on Sunday staged a protest against alleged attacks on its members by Trinamool Congress’s student’s wing TMCP on college campuses.

Around 100 activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest near Mudiali High School, state committee member Shuvajit Sarkar said.

A police officer said traffic was not disputed due to stir.

“Several of our activists have been assaulted by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) in recent days on campuses of higher educational institutions and even in hospitals where they were taken for treatment of their injuries,” Sarkar alleged.

He said thousands of SFI activists would hit the streets, paralysing normal life, in the coming days if the state administration did not take prompt action against the accused.

The SFI had staged similar demonstrations at two places in the city to protest the “rising number of attacks on their members by TMCP”. TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya alleged that the SFI was instigating trouble on campuses to “vitiate the academic atmosphere”.

”We have asked our members to remain calm and not get provoked and fall prey to the SFI gameplan,” he added.

