SFI Stopped from Screening Controversial BBC Documentary on Himachal University Campus

Police on Saturday stopped the Students Federation of India (SFI) from screening the controversial BBC documentary on Gujarat riots on the Himachal Pradesh University campus.

The SFI activists raised slogans and tried to stop the police from removing the screen installed on the University campus, resulting in a minor scuffle. The screening was stopped after 15-20 minutes, eyewitnesses said. The Registrar of the University said they had issued a notice to SFI to stop screening of the documentary “India, the Modi Question” immediately as it could create a law and order situation on the campus.

”Besides this, the documentary has been banned in India and invites contempt as per the orders passed by the Himachal High Court… in view of this the screening of the film be stopped immediately and the same shall not be screened in the campus in future also,” the registrar said. BJP state co-incharge of media Karan Nanda has also written to the police to ensure that the documentary is not allowed to be screened. SFI leaders lashed out at the government, accusing it of being intolerant.

So far, no formal complaint has been filed by the HPU and the police are examining all aspects, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told The PTI.

SFI, the students’ wing of CPI(M), has tried to screen the BBC documentary in several universities.

