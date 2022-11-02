SFI Student Threatens Principal, 'Will Break Your Legs...Set You on Fire' | WATCH

A video has gone viral of a member of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student’s wing of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) threatening the principal of Thrissur Maharajas Technical Institute College. The incident that happened on October 25, shows some SFI leaders entering the office of the principal-in-charge Dr P Dileep and threating him in the presence of two policemen and professors.

SFI Thrissur district secretary Hasan Mubarak can be heard saying, “If you do not write an apology letter to the students will break bones of your hands and limbs, come out.” The SFI leaders also warn the principal not to touch any of the students. “If you dare to touch the students again…you should beg pardon in writing…I will break your legs. If you show hooliganism, we will set you on fire,” threatens the SFI leader.

— Sanjay (@sanjaykumarpv) October 31, 2022

The left student’s union had called in a strike after a student, Rafeeq was allegedly beaten up by the principal. The student had come to the college wearing a cap which Dr Dileep had asked him to remove. After not following the principal’s instructions, Rafeeq was allegedly forced to remove the cap and suspended later for improper behaviour after he had filed a complaint.

The SFI leaders claimed that the student was wearing the cap after advise from a doctor, reported a leading news daily. The polytechnic college is affiliated with the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) which runs under the Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

