Shanghai Ranking 2020: IISc Bangalore Best in Country, 15 Indian Varsities Among Global Top 1000

As many as 15 Indian universities made it to the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2020, also known as Shanghai Ranking. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has been listed in the 501-600 bracket globally while it tops the list of Indian universities.

Also, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) found a place in the top 10 Indian universities for the first time. It has been placed at 8th rank and is placed in the 801-900 bracket globally. Harvard University has topped the global list. AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor shared the news on his social media account and calls it ‘a testament of their progress’.

Excellent news for the entire AMU fraternity- AMU finds a place for 1st time in Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU 2020) topmost universities’ list. It’s a testament to our continued progress on all fronts, recognised at national & international levels. Read👇 pic.twitter.com/AfXJlhtoAg— Tariq Mansoor (@ProfTariqManso1) March 30, 2021

Apart from IISC, Bangalore and AMU, the other Indian institutions that have been placed on the list are - Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Calcutta, University of Delhi, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Anna University, Bharathiar University, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

World Rank: 501 - 600

National Rank: 1

World Rank: 601 - 700

National Rank: 2

World Rank: 601 - 700

National Rank: 3

World Rank: 601 - 700

National Rank: 4

World Rank: 701 - 800

National Rank: 5

World Rank: 701 - 800

National Rank: 6

World Rank: 701 - 800

National Rank: 7

World Rank: 801 - 900

National Rank: 8

World Rank: 801 - 900

National Rank: 8

World Rank: 901 - 1,000

National Rank: 10

Anna University, Bharathiar University, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) have also been placed in 901-1000 bracket of ARWU.