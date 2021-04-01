education-career

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»education-career»Shanghai Ranking 2020: IISc Bangalore Best in Country, 15 Indian Varsities Among Global Top 1000
1-MIN READ

Shanghai Ranking 2020: IISc Bangalore Best in Country, 15 Indian Varsities Among Global Top 1000

IISC Bangalore tops the list of Indian universities. (Image: Shutterstock)

IISC Bangalore tops the list of Indian universities. (Image: Shutterstock)

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) found a place in the top 10 Indian universities for the first time

As many as 15 Indian universities made it to the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2020, also known as Shanghai Ranking. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has been listed in the 501-600 bracket globally while it tops the list of Indian universities.

Also, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) found a place in the top 10 Indian universities for the first time. It has been placed at 8th rank and is placed in the 801-900 bracket globally. Harvard University has topped the global list. AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor shared the news on his social media account and calls it ‘a testament of their progress’.

Apart from IISC, Bangalore and AMU, the other Indian institutions that have been placed on the list are - Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Calcutta, University of Delhi, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Anna University, Bharathiar University, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

Here are the world rank and national ranks of the top 10 Indian institutes placed in ARWU top 1000 universities/institutes: ARWU Ranking 2020: Top Institutions in India 1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

World Rank: 501 - 600

National Rank: 1

2. IIT Madras

World Rank: 601 - 700

National Rank: 2

3. University of Calcutta

World Rank: 601 - 700

National Rank: 3

4. University of Delhi

World Rank: 601 - 700

National Rank: 4

5. IIT Delhi

World Rank: 701 - 800

National Rank: 5

6. IIT Kharagpur

World Rank: 701 - 800

National Rank: 6

7. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

World Rank: 701 - 800

National Rank: 7

8. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

World Rank: 801 - 900

National Rank: 8

9. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

World Rank: 801 - 900

National Rank: 8

10. AIIMS

World Rank: 901 - 1,000

National Rank: 10

Anna University, Bharathiar University, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) have also been placed in 901-1000 bracket of ARWU.

Tags
first published:April 01, 2021, 13:41 IST