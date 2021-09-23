Sharad Sagar from Bihar Appointed Executive Chair of Student Council at Harvard Graduate School of Education

Sharad Vivek Sagar, who hails from Bihar, has been elected as the next executive chair, the highest position, on the student council at Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE). He was elected by over 1,200 students coming from more than 50 countries. He defeated eight other candidates at Harvard who contested for the position of executive chair.

The election was contested between September 14 and 19 for Harvard students and the results were announced on Tuesday, September 21. As the executive chair, he will lead the students’ union along with a vice-chair, an administrator, and other elected senators. Sagar will represent the student council till his graduation in May 2022.

“1200+ students. 50+ countries. 9 exceptional candidates. 1 election. Tonight, I am humbled beyond measure on being elected the next Executive Chair of the Student Council at the Harvard Graduate School of Education," Sagar tweeted.

He also shared his journey and stated that being raised in small towns and villages of India, Harvard was a far-fetched dream for him. He wants to build a student council at Harvard that is forward-looking, all-embracing and of real, practical value in the everyday life of graduates and millions of lives as well. Sagar has also received the highest scholarship grant at Harvard as well as the prestigious KC Mahindra Scholarship.

Who is Sharad Vivek Sagar?

An internationally awarded social entrepreneur who is known for his work in the field of education and leadership, Sagar is the founder of the national organization Dexterity Global. Sagar has several global recognition on his name. He was enlisted on the global Forbes 30 Under 30 list at the age of 24.

He was also the only Indian to be invited by US President Barack Obama to the White House for a special gathering of young leaders in 2016 and was one of the invitees at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in the same year.

Sagar has won over 200 local, national and international quiz and debate competitions and represented India at intergovernmental and UN platforms. He received a scholarship worth four crore rupees to pursue his bachelor’s degree at Tufts University in the US. He was also the first Indian to be the graduation speaker in the university’s history and was the youngest in 160 years of university history to receive the Alumni Achievement Award.

