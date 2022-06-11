'Sharafat ki Duniya Khatam', Says Allen Chief, Threatens Teachers Leaving Institute

Allen Career Institute’s cofounder and director Brajesh Maheshwari has recently warned its teachers of leaving the institute and moving to the other offline coaching centres by edtech platforms. This comes after Unacademy has announced it will open a coaching centre in Kota and has roped in several teachers from Allen. “Sharafat ki duniya khatam”, says Allen chief while threatening the teachers on leaving the institute.

Sharing a video statement, Maheshwari has said that Allen institute will take action against teachers who leave the company and join other rival edtech platforms. He added that teachers who leave the institute will be blacklisted from working with Allen again. They will not be allowed to join back.

Maheshwari said that teachers are being greedy. “Jo koi jaata hai toh aaj se iss baat ko pakka krle, vo humesa k liye blacklisted at Allen,” said Maheshwari. (Any teacher who leaves, will be blacklisted at forever). He added that “Sharafat ki duniya khatam, jaise duniya waise hum.” (there is no decency left on earth, we will treat others how they treat us).

Allen currently has more than 10,000 teachers as per the official website. Founded on April 18, 1988 by Rajesh Maheshwari, it has trained over 25 lakh students. It offers coaching for engineering entrances, IIT-JEE, JEE Main and medical entrance, NEET.

Brajesh Maheshwari co-founded Allen Career Institute. Its well known for IIT JEE, NEET etc entrance exam prep. Website says 25Lakh+ students since 1988. Now @unacademy starting a coaching centre in Kota.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users say that their is nothing wrong with what Maheswari has said. “Don’t see anything wrong here. Like the teachers are free to take decisions to move over to other institutions, this guys is also free to take decisions of not allowing them back. It’s a free world,” wrote one user. As per reports, Unacademy will soon be starting an offline coaching centre in Kota.

