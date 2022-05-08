Sharda University Suspends Prof Over a Question Comparing Fascism and Hindutva

A professor at Sharda University in Greater Noida, Delhi NCR has been suspended over an examination question that appeared in the first-year BA (Hons) Political Science paper. One of the question in the paper asked the student to write similarities between Fascism, Nazism and Hindutva has got sever criticism from a section, following which the professor was suspended.

As photos of the paper spread online, college authorities took cognisance of the incident and took action against the faculty. In the paper, on a subject titled Political Ideologies, question number 6, from section B read, “Do you find any similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindu right-wing (Hindutva)? Elaborate with the argument.”

The professor was suspended after a three-member faculty meeting was set up over the matter, on Saturday afternoon, which decided to send a show-cause notice to the professor.

The university took to Twitter to announce its decision. It said, “While the university has constituted a three-member committee of senior faculty members to look into the possibility of bias in the questions asked from the 1st year BA Political Science (Hons) students, pending this inquiry, the university has suspended the faculty concerned. The university regrets that such an incident has taken place that may have the potential for fomenting social discord."

The university authorities also stated that they are “totally averse to any line of thought which distorts the great national identity and the inclusive culture inherent in our national ethos”. The university also said that for marking the students in the paper, the question in contention will not be “ignored by examiners".

