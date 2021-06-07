education-career

Shashi Tharoor Calls Kerala University’s Decision To Conduct Exam ‘Irresponsible’

File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The Kerala university exams 2021 for sixth semester are scheduled to start from June 15

Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor has called Kerala University’s idea of conducting semester six exams as ‘irresponsible’. He has urged the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to either cancel the exams or conduct them online.

In a social media post, Tharoor said that putting students through such circumstances that can put their lives in danger is an ‘injustice’. Majority of the netizens were in absolute agreement of the INC leader’s demand. Many students who are studying in Kerala University have also shared their views in reply to the tweet.

Several students took to Twitter to express their disappointment regarding the conduction of the exams. One user of the social media platform said that both students nd parents are anxious, hence urged the government to consider the matter seriously.

In another tweet, Tharoor mentioned that he has also come to know about a similar activity being held at the Mahatma Gandhi University. He mentioned in his post how the ongoing pandemic has taken a toll on the students’ mental health. He has asked the university to reconsider its decision regarding this matter.

The Kerala university exams 2021 for sixth semester are scheduled to start from June 15. These exams are going to be held in the traditional pen and paper format. Previously, the university had postponed the exams in April due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. This decision was taken after Arif Mohammad Khan intervened in the matter.

The university reached the conclusion of conducting offline exams after a meeting between higher education minister and vice chancellors took place on May 25. This comes at a time when quite a few state universities have cancelled all the exams for undergraduate courses due to the ongoing pandemic condition.

Meanwhile, the government of Kerala has also announced lockdown regulations in the state that need to be followed between June 5 and June 9. This is being done to curtail the spread of COVID-19, so that the test positivity rate in the state is reduced.

first published:June 07, 2021, 13:48 IST