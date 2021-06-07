Shashi Tharoor Calls Kerala University’s Decision To Conduct Exam ‘Irresponsible’

Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor has called Kerala University’s idea of conducting semester six exams as ‘irresponsible’. He has urged the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to either cancel the exams or conduct them online.

In a social media post, Tharoor said that putting students through such circumstances that can put their lives in danger is an ‘injustice’. Majority of the netizens were in absolute agreement of the INC leader’s demand. Many students who are studying in Kerala University have also shared their views in reply to the tweet.

It's irresponsible that the Kerala University S6 exams are scheduled from 15th June. Pushing students into circumstances that may endanger many lives is an injustice. I urge @CMOKerala/@KeralaGovernor to put all exams in the state on hold or conduct online tests, if unavoidable.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 4, 2021

Several students took to Twitter to express their disappointment regarding the conduction of the exams. One user of the social media platform said that both students nd parents are anxious, hence urged the government to consider the matter seriously.

When other universities prefer online examination KU compels to attend offline exams. The students are in an unmindful situation. Even myself I don't want to be a Carrier of covid-19 to my home.— Abhijith A.J (@Abhijit04035333) June 4, 2021

many students are covid positive, have lost their lived ones and having transportation problems still our #muhs uni in Maharashtra is forcing an offline exam on us.we are literally begging you to save our lives. help us sir.#muhsonlinexams #muhspromoteus— . (@mono22122000) June 4, 2021

Since the parents and students were anxious as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemicis spreading fast, we request the government to seriously consider the matter to avoid another massive spread of COVID-19 @ShashiTharoor @CMOKerala @KeralaGovernor #COVID19— Manu Michael (@ManuMichaels) June 4, 2021

We are the students of kerala university. Day by day we are very frightened about this critical situation that kerala facing today.We are afraid to handle this situation. Since the second wave of covid 19 is spreading fast. So sir please try to put all our exams online.— Anjaly (@Anje__ly) June 4, 2021

In another tweet, Tharoor mentioned that he has also come to know about a similar activity being held at the Mahatma Gandhi University. He mentioned in his post how the ongoing pandemic has taken a toll on the students’ mental health. He has asked the university to reconsider its decision regarding this matter.

The Kerala university exams 2021 for sixth semester are scheduled to start from June 15. These exams are going to be held in the traditional pen and paper format. Previously, the university had postponed the exams in April due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. This decision was taken after Arif Mohammad Khan intervened in the matter.

The university reached the conclusion of conducting offline exams after a meeting between higher education minister and vice chancellors took place on May 25. This comes at a time when quite a few state universities have cancelled all the exams for undergraduate courses due to the ongoing pandemic condition.

Meanwhile, the government of Kerala has also announced lockdown regulations in the state that need to be followed between June 5 and June 9. This is being done to curtail the spread of COVID-19, so that the test positivity rate in the state is reduced.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here