Shashi Tharoor Urges Kerala Governor to Postpone University Exams

The state government had decided to organise an online semester examination for final year students of Kerala Technical University.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram urged Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to postpone the state University’s fourth-semester offline examinations. The examinations are scheduled to be held from September 1. Tharoor shared a note on Twitter saying, “With more than 31,000 new Covid cases, it would be irresponsible to go ahead with the Kerala University 4th Semester UG (offline) exams scheduled from September 1. I have urged Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to intervene and put all such exams on hold until the situation is under control.”

This is not the first time when Tharoor has requested the Governor to postpone an examination. Earlier, in the month of June, Tharoor urged the Governor to cancel all the scheduled off-line examinations for Kerala University’s sixth-semester students. “It’s irresponsible that the Kerala University semester six exams are scheduled from June 15. Pushing students into circumstances that may endanger many lives is an injustice. I urge Kerala Chief Minister and Kerala Governor to put all exams in the state on hold or conduct online tests, if unavoidable.”

Tharoor, then, shared the letter that he wrote to the Governor. “I am writing to convey to you the desperate concern of students and parents about the fact that so many universities and colleges in Kerala are unwisely proceeding with examinations in crowded examination centres despite the mounting COVID pandemic," Tharoor said.

The state government had decided to organise an online semester examination for final year students of Kerala Technical University. As for the other universities, the government decided to conduct the examinations in pen and paper format. The decision was taken in presence of Vice-chancellors of Universities and the state Education Minister.

first published:August 27, 2021, 09:30 IST