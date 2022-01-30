Shashi Tharoor Writes to Kerala Governor Seeking Postponement of MBBS Exams

Due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the students have been demanding postponement of the first-year MBBS exams of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS). The exams are scheduled to be held from February 2. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has now come out in support of the students and written a letter to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan about the concerns of the students and seeking postponement of the exams. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor wrote that he has received over 200 emails from medical students seeking postponement of the MBBS exams.

“Have written to Kerala Governor today conveying just 1 of the over 200 emails I have received from medical students seeking postponement of their 1st year MBBS exams scheduled this week by KUHS. I have requested him to intervene with the authorities. State Govt is unresponsive," the MP tweeted.

He further added that the universities are conducting offline exams amid the pandemic and this has put students under stress. “It is unreasonable at a time when the pandemic is at its peak in Kerala, & students are feeling overwhelmed & stressed, that universities are carrying on w/their normal examination schedules as if human anxieties were irrelevant. The state govt’s hands-off policy doesn’t help," he wrote. (sic)

Have written to @KeralaGovernor today conveying just 1 of the over 200 emails I have received from medical students seeking postponement of their 1st year MBBS exams scheduled this week by KUHS. I have requested him to intervene with the authorities. State Govt is unresponsive.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 29, 2022

The Kerala government has meanwhile shut physical classes for students of 1 to 9. Online classes, however, continue. Classes 10 to 12 are allowed to remain open. Earlier schools in Kerala were shut till January 21 and now the school closure has been extended. The government is also running a vaccination drive for students of classes 10 to 12. Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty had asked schools with over 500 students to turn the campus into Covid-19 vaccination centres for children between the ages 15 to 18 years.

