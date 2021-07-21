Shillong DRDA Releases Applications for Various Posts, Check Details

Shillong’s District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) East Khasi Hills has released vacancies for different job positions including Assistant, Manager, Accounts Assistant Cum DEO, etc. Those who are interested and eligible can submit the application form latest by August 6 at 4 pm. The aspirants will have to physically submit the form by attaching a copy of bio-data, educational certificates, passport size photos along with the standard form.

Let’s take a look at post wise vacancies that are being offered by the department:

Planning and Training Manager - 01

Training Assistant - 01

Programme Assistant - 11

Accounts Assistant Cum DEO - 11

Here is a look at month wise salary for each of these posts:

Planning and Training Manager - Rs 30,000

Training Assistant - Rs 20,000

Programme Assistant - Rs 25,000

Accounts Assistant Cum DEO - Rs 20,000

Those aspirants who are interested in applying for any of these positions online will have to follow these easy steps to fill the form:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for https://eastkhasihills.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a tab that reads, ‘Online application for posts in District Rural Development Agency, Shillong’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where you will have to login using your registered email ID and password

Step 4: The form will open on a new page. Fill in all details and attach all relevant documents

Step 5: Hit the submit button after cross-checking all details that you have mentioned

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page and take a print of it for your future reference

After all the documents are attached the form needs to be sent to Project Director, DRDA/Block Offices under East Khasi Hills District. Those willing to apply online can do so by visiting, All those applying for any of the posts must ensure that they are between the age of 18 and 27.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here