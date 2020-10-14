Shillong Teer Result for First Round Announced at 3.45 pm; Check at meghalayateer.com

Shillong Teer result for October 14 has been announced. The first-round number of Shillong Teer was released at 3.45 pm, while the second round number will be declared at 4.45 pm. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya organises Shillong Teer, which is an archery-based lottery.

Shillong Teer results can be checked at https://www.meghalayateer.com/.

In this lottery, participants are required to predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. For example, if 1372 number of arrows hit the target, then people who guess the last two digits, which in this case are 7and 2, will get prizes.

Except Sunday, the Teer betting tickets can be purchased on all other days of the week from authorised counters, which are operational over the state. The tickets can be bought from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

The archery session commences at 3.30 pm where archers hit the target. The results of the first round are announced exactly after 15 minutes at 3.45 pm. In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, they fire 20 arrows.

Those who predict numbers in the first round can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet if their guess is correct. The rate for the second round is Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet.

If a person guesses the numbers correctly of the first and second rounds, then he gets Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 spent on betting. The situation in this game when predictions for both rounds turn out to be right is called forecast.

The famous teer games which are played daily, barring Sunday, are Khanapara Teer and Juwai Teer.

Archery is a conventional game played by the Khasi clan of Meghalaya for years. This game of betting was legalised in 1982, when the state government realised that it can act as a decent source of revenue.