MIT Awards Class 6 Indian Student for Creating App to Provide Recycling Solutions

An Indian student studying in class 6 has been awarded by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA for creating an app called ‘Heal the World’. Pranet Pahwa, a student of class 6 at Shiv Nadar School Delhi NCR, has emerged as the winner of MIT App Inventor Appathon for Good 2021 and was selected as the winner for the People Choice Youth team.

A coding enthusiast, Pranet had earlier created a healthcare app ‘XDOC+’ to help people locate health specialists easily during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. This app was a winner of the MIT app in December 2020.

The new app helps create awareness among people, especially children about waste management in a fun and engaging manner. It connects users with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in their vicinity to send their waste material to, shares solutions to create compost from household waste and using that in the kitchen gardens, and encouraging people to join as volunteers for community cleaning drives. Pranet has developed the app along with a team.

According to recent statistics, India generates about 60 million tonnes of garbage every year. Out of this, 45 million tonnes of garbage remain untreated.

The MIT App Inventor is a visual programming environment that allows everyone to build fully functional apps for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. It “seeks to democratize software development by empowering all people, especially young people, to move from technology consumption to technology creation."

