Shiv Nadar University Begins Admission for MBA Programme 2023-24

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, announced admissions for its iGlobal MBA programs for their 2023 batch today. Interested applicants can submit their filled-in application form at snu.edu.in by 28 February 2023.

The program is being offered under the aegis of the School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME) for the academic session commencing in July 2023. The school also announced the introduction of a new track in Business Analytics in their MBA programs.

The major in Business Analytics is an interdisciplinary program designed to equip students with skills in analytics and an understanding of forces that influence comparative markets and business profitability. Additionally, the School of Management and Entrepreneurship will continue to offer MBA (Global) with a bouquet of electives in Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Operation and Strategies.

The School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME) provides equal opportunities to meritorious students, regardless of their economic backgrounds. It will offer up to 100% scholarships for applicants who meet the merit criteria decided by the University. Other students will also be considered for 100% scholarships on merit-cum-means basis. Students pursuing MBA will get opportunities to participate in international immersion programs also.

Dr. Bibek Banerjee, Dean, School of Management and Entrepreneurship and the Founding Dean of The Academy of Continuing Education at Shiv Nadar University, “We are happy to announce admissions for our coveted MBA programs for 2023. As part of this endeavour, we are delighted to introduce a new track in Business Analytics. The curriculum for the MBA Analytics program has been crafted by a coalition of academic and industry experts from across the world. This program will prepare aspirants for a career in the Analytics industry, which by a recent estimate is likely to need 11 million professionals by 2026”.

“According to World Economic Forum estimates, by 2025, there will be 463 exabytes of data created each day globally. This makes data structuring, business intelligence through data mining, predictive analytics as well as prescriptive analytics crucial skills for future leaders to acquire and master. Our new MBA track majoring in Business Analytics is designed to enable students to master data science and business analytics tools to craft informed strategies driving business growth in an increasingly competitive landscape,” Dr. Banerjee added.

The iGlobal MBA program offers opportunities for real-life learning by solving real-world problems through a diversified roster of projects, business practicum, case-studies and simulations. The maximum compensation secured so far by Shiv Nadar MBA students in the academic year 2022-23 is 22 Lacs.

The Master of Business Administration (Analytics) is a 2-year, fully residential program designed with a distinct focus to impart skills in all four aspects of analytics, viz, data-driven business decisions, analytics technology and tools, quantitative and statistical analysis, and storytelling with data, visualizations and evidences.

In order to develop all-round management skills, courses related to every important aspect of business management areas, including Marketing, Operations and Information Systems, Finance & Accounting, and People Management are covered. In addition, the first-year courses in the Analytics track would include foundational technical courses in analytics.

Admissions to the MBA programs will be based on a comprehensive evaluation of multiple factors that include past academic performance and achievements, relevant work experience, written and verbal communication skills, noteworthy skills and initiatives taken, and the score in standardized tests such as CAT/GMAT/XAT/NMAT/GATE. Post evaluation, an online interview will be conducted for select programs to finalize their candidature.

