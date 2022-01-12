Shiv Nadar University, Chennai Launches Fully Residential PhD Programmes

Shiv Nadar University, Chennai has launched fully residential PhD programmes. Researchers pursuing a full-time PhD at the university will receive free shared accommodation within the campus along with a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 as well as a contingency amount of Rs 25,000 per annum to help them expand and support their research activities.

The university will extend a special consideration for married scholars who will be able to pursue their research in comfort with the on-campus accommodation provided by the university for a nominal rent. Further, the part-time PhD option can be availed by candidates working as full-time faculty with educational institutions or in research laboratories within India.

The PhD will be offered by the departments of engineering, commerce, economics, mathematics, physics, and English. Budding researchers will have the option to pursue their doctoral research either full-time or part-time, depending on their preference.

Interested research aspirants will be required to submit their application online latest by January 31 at apply.snuchennaiadmissions.com. The admissions procedure will follow a two-step selection process, including a written test followed by an interview for shortlisted candidates. Admission to the university is open to students who are Indian residents, NRIs, persons of international origin as well as foreign nationals.

The university will offer a wide range of specializations for the PhD programmes including artificial intelligence and machine learning, speech technology, data science, biometrics, structural engineering, mergers and acquisitions, and more.

The university will also launch a highly sought-after ‘Direct PhD’ in Engineering, to allow graduate students the opportunity to pursue research studies directly after completing their bachelor’s degree in engineering across different streams.

Announcing the launch of the PhD programme, Dr Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai shared, “The decision to launch a robust doctoral programme within a short time since the University’s inception is in line with our vision to become a premier research-oriented institution. This will help us achieve our objective to encourage and groom meritorious young talent into high-caliber researchers who will go on to create new knowledge that can drive a lasting impact. We will be offering doctoral programmes in innovative and progressive fields including Data Science, Speech Technology and Equity among others, which will combine academic rigor with practical insights and follow a multidisciplinary approach."

