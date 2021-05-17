Shiv Nadar University, IISER Pune Collaborate for Research in Natural Science

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, have collaborated to pursue joint research in the area of natural sciences. The two institutes have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaborations in research and faculty, student exchanges.

Under the MoU, the institutes will share relevant information and laboratory resources as well as exchange of students, scholars, and postdoctoral fellows for projects.

Dr. Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, said, “1+1 becomes more than 2. Scientific research is the bedrock of inventions, innovations, and transformational solutions for the myriad problems that vex our world. The ongoing pandemic has reinstated its importance everywhere, and as a research-focused institution, we are committed to contributing to tackling the most pressing issues of global importance.”

The MoU between Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR and the IISER Pune also aims to establish provisions for exchange of students for pursuing structured courses and internships, joint grant applications, joint publications, conferences and workshops and exchange visits of faculty members. The agreement will be in effect for the next five years, which is extendable thereafter.

Dr. Sanjeev Galande, Professor and Dean - Research & Development, IISER Pune, said, “This MOU underscores the commitment of both institutions towards nurturing scientific excellence. This heralds the new era of synergistic partnerships between institutions of higher education funded by the government and private entities in India. The ongoing collaboration in chemistry initiated this partnership which will now extend to other disciplines.”

“Apart from the focus on scientific research, the two institutions also share commonality in their aims of contributing to nation-building," Shiv Nadar University said in an official statement.

