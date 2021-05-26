Shiv Nadar University Launches Online MBA Program

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR has launched an online two-year MBA programme in collaboration with ed-tech company Great Learning. Designed for fresh graduates, working professionals, and young entrepreneurs, the programme offers specialisations in data science and analytics, digital finance, marketing, and human resources.

Classes will be delivered through live interactive lectures, industry expert sessions, recorded videos, projects, and case studies to simulate real-world scenarios. Students will also be offered in-person residence classes at the Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR campus once a year for peer-to-peer interaction, engagement.

The programme will offer the study of new skills including social media analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence for business, digital marketing, consumer experience management, product & brand management, marketing analytics, financial analytics, credit tech and digital fraud, digital banking, and finance, blockchain, and cryptocurrency.

Candidates will also have access to the career support program from Great Learning including resumé and interview preparation support, career mentorship, virtual job fairs, and placement assistance programme.

