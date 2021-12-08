Shiv Nadar University Professor Among Stanford University's Top 2% Scientists for His Research on Sustainability of Environment

Dr Harpreet Singh Grewal, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering from the Shiv Nadar School of Engineering has been placed at rank 3,734 in Stanford University’s list of top 2 per cent scientists. He was named among as many as 2,85,331 scientists.

Dr Grewal is an accomplished researcher who has dedicated a major part of his research career towards developing sustainable solutions to control environmental degradation. These include advanced but practical solutions in manufacturing techniques, surface engineering, and advanced materials, the university said in an official release.

With a career spanning just over a decade, Dr Grewal has published more than 80 peer-reviewed international journal papers, several national/international conference papers, patents, and sponsored projects from DST-SERB, NRB, and CSIR.

“Few of his ground-breaking research include developing bio-inspired superhydrophobic self-cleaning metallic and polymer surfaces with tuned wetting, adhesion, and frictional properties. Further, he is also involved in surface modifications for controlling wear, and corrosion using techniques such as thermal spraying, microwave processing, and friction stir processing," the notice added.

His most recent research includes the development of nanostructured aluminum surfaces. The research uses a simple and environment-friendly fabrication route for developing sustainable surfaces for multiple applications - from biomedical to aerospace, and automobiles to household appliances and is easily scalable to industrial-level production. His research was awarded a grant by the Fund for Improvement of Science & Technology (FIST), Government of India.

He has been awarded the Early Career Research Award by Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, KIST Young Researcher Award by Korea Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea and many other awards. He completed his PhD from IIT-Ropar in 2014 where his thesis was awarded the Best PhD Thesis award for the year.

