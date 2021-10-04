Short Term Certificate Courses to Study at IITs, JEE Advanced Not Required

Several short-term certificate courses are offered by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) ranging from data science to design thinking. The plus point is these courses do not need candidates to appear for the IIT entrance - JEE Advanced. Candidates just need to enroll themselves by paying the fees as per their eligibility criteria and program of choice. Here’s are some of the short term courses that will earn you a certificate from the IITs:

IIT Bombay Certificate Program in Design Thinking

The five-month course is aimed to help businesses innovate and transform the way they develop their products, services, operations, and corporate strategy. It will be done via observation and creativity to understand from a human perspective, is technologically feasible, customer desirable, and economically viable. Those who have completed graduation or diploma from any stream along with one-year work experience are eligible to apply for the course.

IIT Kanpur Crash Course in Advanced Excel Techniques

This online course is designed for both students and professionals to learn advanced techniques about using Excel worksheets including how to perform calculations by entering data and building basic formulas apart from editing cell content and modifying it. The six-week course is available for Rs 4237 and can be registered at the institute’s official portal.

IIT Roorkee Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

IIT-Roorkee’s online certificate in Advanced Machine Learning and AI is available on Coursera. The six-month course is available for Rs 112,500 and is completely online. The course aims to teach the advanced techniques about machine learning and skills needed to build deep learning models as well as artificial intelligence applications. The first cohort will begin in 2022.

IIT Madras Artificial Intelligence Knowledge Representation and Reasoning

This 12-week course by IIT Madras is offered for students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The course content includes formalisms and the associated algorithms for reasoning. This course is a companion to the course “Artificial Intelligence: Search Methods for Problem Solving". Both these courses are available via Swayam.

Data Science and Machine Learning at IIT Roorkee

This certificate course is designed to equip professionals with competencies in the areas such as linear algebra, statistics, gradient calculus, and programming components. It will help develop relevant programming skills in Python, how to use algorithms used in data analytics, etc. The six-month course is available at Coursera and applications will begin from December 7.

IIT Mandi AI/ML Crash Course

This six-day weekend workshop on Deep Learning Crash Course (ADLCC 2021) has been designed for executives and working professionals. The workshop will feature AI and ML techniques with extensive hands-on tutorial sessions. Interested candidates can register at the official website of IIT Mandi. The batch of participants will be selected on a first come - first serve basis.

