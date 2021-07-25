Short-term Online Courses to Purse from IIMs, CAT Score Not Needed

While all the Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs) require Common Admission Test (CAT) scores for their MBA programs, they also offer several online courses for which applicants need not appear for CAT. These are short-term programs that candidates can apply for and study while sitting at their homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic. From machine learning to human resource management courses, check here what the IIMs have to offer.

Accounting and Finance - IIM Bangalore

This course will help candidates understand financial statements better and evaluate how business performance is affected by four fundamental drivers of profitability — asset management, cost management, leverage management, and tax management. The course will also cover how to deal with managing costs and working capital. You will learn how to prepare cost sheets, budget, and make cost-based decisions. The course fee is Rs 11,172 and candidates can learn at their own pace. It is available on edX.

Management Science- IIM Calcutta

This six-month course will help applicants learn about analytical knowledge necessary to advance their career as business leaders. Faculty members IIM Calcutta will take applicants through a structured learning process using lectures, videos, simulations, real-life projects, assignments, and other pedagogical tools. The course is available on Coursera.

Advance Human Resource Management by IIM Ahmedabad

Specially designed for senior and mid-level managers and executives with more than three years of experience in the HR department, this course teaches innovative HR practices for building competencies at par with current practices and research in the HRM domain. The course is available on Naukri Learning and charges a fee of Rs 140000. Candidates will also earn a certificate at the end of this course.

Business Management - IIM Kozhikode

In this program, applicants will learn business leadership skills, techniques, and approaches required to create effective strategies and organisational growth. The course focuses on analysis, decision-making, finance, marketing, and sales. The online course is self-paced and is available for a fee of Rs 187,500.

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence For Business - IIM Jammu

Learn fundamentals of machine learning and artificial intelligence with hands-on experience to identify, design, and implement its concepts through a capstone project. Candidates will also recognise ML and AI’s impact on various functions in businesses and leveraging its uses for process automation and reducing human errors. The seven-month course starts on September 30 and classes will be held online every Sunday for three hours.

