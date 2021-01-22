SHSB CHO 2021 Online Application Process to End on Feb 4; Check How to Register

The online application process for Community Health Officer (CHO) for State Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) is in progress. All the aspiring SHSB CHO 2021 candidates can register themselves on the website http://statehealthsocietybihar.org/. Online Bihar CHO 2021application forms have been available on the website since January 15. The last date to apply for Bihar SHSB CHO 2021 is February 4. As many as 859 vacancies are available for the SHSB CHO 2021. Out of these, 621 vacancies are for men, while 238 others will be filled by the women candidates.

If you would like to apply for the recruitment of SHSB CHO 2021, then you can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website https://shsb22.azurewebsites.net/#no-back-buttonStep 2: On the homepage at the right side, you will find the option 'Register'. Click on thatStep 3: Fill in your details and Submit and ContinueStep 4: Pay the application fees for SHSB CHO 2021 recruitment and your application will be complete

The eligibility criteria for SHSB CHO 2021 is that the candidates should have B.Sc Nursing degreeand should beworking as a staff nurse. The candidates are required to be 21 years old by January 1, 2021, the maximum age of the male candidates from the unreserved categories should not be over 42 years. Female SHSB CHO 2021 candidates can have a maximum age of 45 years. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes categories can be as old as 47 years old. Lastly, candidates from the categories BC and MBC should be not older than 45 as on January 1, 2021.

SHSB CHO 2021 candidates will be taking a course from January to June 2021 conducted by Indira Gandhi National Open University. Once they complete the six-month course, the SHSB CHO 2021 candidates will be selected for the available vacancies.

The application fee for SHSB CHO 2021 is Rs 500 for the candidates from UR, BC, MBC and EWS categories. SHSB CHO 2021 candidates from the SC and ST categories have to pay Rs 250 to register for the recruitment.