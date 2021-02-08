SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021: Applications for 222 Posts Begin at statehealthsocietybihar.org; Details Here

The Swasthya Vibhag State Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) has invited applications for the post of Lab Technician. Candidates having requisite educational qualification and experience in the relevant subjects can apply. The online application window began today, February 8, 2021 and will remain open till March 1 at the official website – www.statehealthsocietybihar.org. As many as 222 candidates will be recruited for the vacant posts of Lab Technician.

Candidates can check this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection, age limit, qualification and other details.

SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Online application submission arrangement:February 8, 2021Deadline for online application submission: March 1, 2021

SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Lab Technician: 222 Posts

SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: All the candidates having qualification of Class 12 (Biology)/ B.Sc (Biology) with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician (DMLT) from any recognized University/ institution are eligible to apply for this vacancy.

SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Unreserved / EWS: The upper age limit of the candidates falling under this category is 37 years.Unreserved / EWS (Female): The upper age limit of the candidates falling under this category is 40 years.BC, 4r4BC (Male & Female): The upper age limit of the candidates falling under this category is 40 years.SC / ST (Male and Female): The upper age limit of the candidates falling under this category is 42 years.

It is to be noted that 10 years’ age relaxation be admissible to Divine Body applicant as per the rules.

SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

General / BC / MBC / EWS category candidates will be required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. ST / SC candidates have to pay Rs 250, while females applicants will be required to pay Rs 250 while submitting the application form.