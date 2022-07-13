Signature Campaign to Seek CBI Probe Into Student Leader's Death

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the student wing of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) will soon start a state-wide signature campaign demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the mysterious death of student leader, Anis Khan.

The family members of Anis Khan have already approached a division bench of the Calcutta High Court against the earlier decision by a single-judge bench of the same court ruling out a CBI probe into the matter.

According to the DYFI state secretary in West Bengal, Minakshi Mukherjee, while the legal battle will be on, the youth wing will simultaneously carry out a mass campaign.

On Monday, the special investigation team of the West Bengal police filed its final chargesheet into the matter ruling out murder as alleged by his family.

Reacting to that report of the special investigation team, Anis Khan’s father Salem Khan told mediapersons on Tuesday that he will see it through to the end to ensure CBI enquiry into the matter.

“When the police personnel are themselves responsible for the murder of my son, how can we expect justice and proper investigation of the special investigation team of the state police,” he questioned.

According to Minakshi Mukherjee, certain questions have remained unanswered in the final chargesheet.

“The first question is on why a police team went to the residence of Anis Khan so late at night in February this year. although no complaint was filed against the victim at the local police station. The second question is whether hounding the victim at his residence was justified just because of a social media post made by him.” Khan was found dead on February 19 under mysterious circumstances at his Atma residence in Howrah district of West Bengal.

His family alleged that he was killed by policemen in uniform. The police started investigation by forming an SIT under the leadership of Additional Director General of CID, Gyanwant Singh. The SIT members also arrested a home guard and a civic volunteer in this connection. However, both are out of bail now.

