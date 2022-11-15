SIIC IIT Kanpur & Microsoft join Hands to Support Startups

Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre, the technology business incubator at IIT Kanpur, has collaborated with Microsoft to launch the “Azure Society of Excellence”.

The two enterprises have entered an MoU to launch this program in close partnership. Under this program, SIIC, IIT Kanpur and Microsoft will work together to support the startups by extending mentorship, employment, and entrepreneurial opportunities. The program will also enable access to ‘Founder’s Hub’- a talent-employability program for the future-ready startups in SIIC, IIT Kanpur’s incubation ecosystem.

The collaboration will help startups at IIT Kanpur to avail benefits of Microsoft Software and services, access to GitHub, M365 resources, training, and skilling on Azure, mentors network, which includes exclusive access to Microsoft leadership and expert guidance from Microsoft Valuable Professionals (MVP), Azure Influencers, and startup founders. The Microsoft Mentor Network will also lend their support to provide expert feedback and advice on topics ranging from product roadmap to business plans and facetime with high-value VCs.

The MoU exchange ceremony received participation from prominent attendees from the incubation ecosystem at IIT Kanpur and Microsoft. The participants included Akshay Tripathi, IAS Managing Director, UPLC, Prof. AR Harish, Chairman, Governing Body AIIDE-CoE, Dr Nikhil Agarwal, CEO FIRST IIT Kanpur & AIIDE CoE, Microsoft Officials, along with six innovative startups from AIIDE-CoE incubation ecosystem.

Under this program, the startups from the institute will also get access to flexible, scalable resources such as API Integration with GitHub, visits to Microsoft Tech Center in Bengaluru for demonstration of tech value and scheduled in-person/online sessions. Furthermore, they can avail access to Microsoft ISV – Independent Software Vendors, and opportunities to work with Microsoft, and list on the Microsoft Marketplace.

Himani Agrawal, Country Head, Azure, Microsoft India, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with SIIC, IITK which will further enhance our respective startup acceleration efforts to provide an environment with the right support and structures and enable innovators to scale faster."

