Sikkim Public Service Commission Invites Applications for Graduates: Check How to Apply

The Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the recruitment of fisheries block officers and fisheries guards on its official website www.spscskm.gov.in. As many as 11 vacancies are announced for fisheries block officers and 13 vacancies for the post of fisheries guard. The candidates can submit the online application at the commission’s website on or before September 15.

SPSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates willing to apply for the posts of fisheries block officers, must have completed graduation in fisheries and for the post of fisheries guards, BSc in zoology is needed.

Apart from the educational requirement, candidates should also have knowledge of the local languages and should also be conversant with the customs of Sikkim.

Age Limit: Applicants should be between 21-30 years of age as of July 31, 2021.

SPSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Sikkim Public Service Commission

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the recruitment/advertisement tab and click on the link for “Apply online”

Step 3: The aspirants will have to first register themselves by filling in the mandatory fields, a valid email id and phone number.

Step 4: Once the registration is completed, candidates can save the registered login credentials and proceed to fill in the application form

Step 5: Fill in all the details, upload documents, pay the application fee and download the confirmation page for further reference

The candidates will be selected through a written exam followed by a physical endurance test. The detailed syllabus and exam scheme are available on the official portal. Candidates are requested to keep visiting the official portal of SPSC for further details.

The selected candidates for fisheries guard will be paid as per the Level 6 of the Pay Matrix and fisheries block officers will be in Level 10 of the Pay Matrix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here