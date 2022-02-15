Simplilearn Launches Full Stack Development Programme for Freshers

Simplilearn has launched a programme to upskill freshers in full-stack java development along with Mphasis . The programme aims to enable freshers with the skills to be job and project-ready. The programme is designed to train learners in Java for front-end, backend, and database layer web development. Upon completing the programme, learners will be eligible to become full-stack java developers.

The entry-level professionals enrolled in the programme will have access to self-paced videos and live virtual classes conducted by industry experts. Learners will be equipped with the skills to build an end-to-end application, test and deploy code, store data using MongoDB, and much more, says the digital skills training provider.

Speaking on the partnership, Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn said, “Globally there is a need for millions of professionals trained in digital skills like programming, Data, Cloud, Devops, etc. These skills are not readily available in the market and increasingly the only scalable model is to hire for aptitude and then create the skills to make them job-ready. New hire onboarding for digital roles is a key focus area for Simplilearn. We are delighted to partner with Mphasis to power the full stack Java online bootcamp to train new hires and get them job-ready with a rapid turnaround time.”

“The market for full stack development is growing and is expected to grow even more by the end of the year. Industry reports also indicate that full stack development will be in immense demand in the months to come, making it essential that we as an IT firm address the needs of the sector. That said, Simplilearn has always been committed to its purpose of skilling via its industry-specific learning programmes. Through this collaboration, we are confident of offering a comprehensive learning programme to our upcoming future workforce, preparing them with the tools to build a successful career in both the organization and industry," Srikanth Karra, CHRO, Mphasis said.

