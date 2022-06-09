Simplilearn Launches Online Digital Marketing Course With Job Guarantee

Simplilearn, announced launches an online course in digital marketing under its ‘job guarantee programs index’. This online six-month-long program aims at offering skill applicants in digital marketing. Upon completion of the program, learners will receive a master’s certificate. Learners will also receive guidance on profile building and mock interviews and a guaranteed job within 180 days of graduation. Further, learners will also receive assistance with resume and interview preparation as part of Simplilearn’s Job Guarantee program.

The programs is best suited for individuals who have completed their bachelor’s degree in any stream from an accredited institution with a minimum attainment of 60 per cent and a work experience of 0-2 years.

“The Digital Marketing program will be based on a blended format of self-paced lecture videos and live virtual classes. The program will offer learners access to course-end assignments, industry projects, online sessions with digital marketing experts, and Capstone projects. The program curriculum will consist of modules on Introduction to Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing & Email Marketing, Mobile Marketing & Web Analytics, and Conversion Optimization,” claimed the firm in its press release.

Speaking on the newly launched course, Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn, said, “We are pleased to roll out this program on Digital Marketing. The demand for social media skills and social media marketing programs is growing exponentially. If a brand doesn’t exist on social media today, it will likely fall behind and lose out to competitors. Digital Marketing has become one of the most sought-after career choices for young professionals and has therefore seen massive growth even during the pandemic. In line with the ongoing industry demand, we have curated this Digital Marketing Job Guarantee program, which will enable learners to get a perspective of what Digital Marketing entails and will therefore open up newer career avenues for them.”

