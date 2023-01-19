IIT Kanpur Launches Professional Certificate Programme in Ethical Hacking, Penetration Testing

Simplilearn, announced its partnership with IIT Kanpur for a professional certificate program in ethical hacking and penetration testing. This program enables learners to acquire the required skill set to analyze system security through vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, and ethical hacking. It will also enable them to master essential skills through hands-on training in real-world cases. In order to apply for this program, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in a related field and basic knowledge of cybersecurity and programming.

The program will cover skills such as ethical hacking, cryptography concepts, network security, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, reconnaissance, web app threats, generating payload, exploiting and gaining access and anonymity concepts. It will also cover tools such as Burpsuite, Google Dork, MX Toolbox, Robtex, Nmap etc. The program will comprise masterclasses from IIT Kanpur faculty, hands-on experience with a capstone on industry relevant use-cases, 8x higher interaction in live online classes by industry experts, skill building to become job-ready, seamless access to integrated labs on Simplilearn’s LMS, program completion certificate from IIT Kanpur and Simplilearn, and enrolment in Simplilearn’s JobAssist.

Speaking on the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, “Thanks to the comprehensive Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), IT/ security teams are able to assess critical vulnerabilities and companies are able to better plan the security of their infrastructure by utilizing red-blue team exercise. Skills in this domain are becoming very important to IT companies. Therefore, ethical hacking, Vulnerability assessment, and penetration testing are now popular career choices for many individuals looking to build a career in the field.”

Speaking on the partnership with Simplilearn, Prof. Sandeep Shukla, IIT Kanpur, said, “Cyber criminals are using evolving tools, techniques and methods to breach organizational networks. Therefore, regular security testing of an organization’s cyber security is the need of the hour. Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing is becoming increasingly important for organizations wanting to achieve effective security compliance.”

Simplilearn’s JobAssist Program will consist of free IIM Jobs Pro membership of six months, resume-building assistance, interview preparation for learners and career mentorship. The program will start with an orientation that will cover all the core concepts needed to become a cybersecurity professional. This will be followed by classes on ethical hacking, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, cyber security capstone project and cybersecurity academic masterclasses from IIT Kanpur.

