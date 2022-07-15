Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions Open, Apply at secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for Class 6 students in Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV). The admissions will be provided to children after evaluating their performance in the entrance exam. All the students who have cleared the 5th standard from a recognized school in Bihar can now apply through the website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students, as well as their parents, should note that the last date to submit applications is August 4.

Students will be chosen based on their scores on two exams, preliminary and main. Both exams will cover distinct subjects, each with 150 marks for 300 marks. The tentative pre-exam date is set for October 20, and the tentative mains exam date is set for December 22. Admit cards or hall tickets for the entrance test are yet to be distributed.

SAV which is often called as the topper factory is dream project of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. The residential school is known for its good results in board exams.

SAV Class 6 Admissions 2022: Age limit

The minimum age of an applicant should be above 10 years and the maximum age should not exceed 12 years.

SAV Class 6 Admissions 2022: How to fill out the application form?

Step 1: Go to the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, select the student registration link for SAV Class 6 admissions

Step 3: When the application form appears, fill it out correctly

Step 4: Upload documents, photos, and signatures

Step 5: Now make the payment and submit the form

Step 6: Download and take a printout

SAV Class 6 Admissions 2022: Application fee

The parents of children belonging to the UR/ EWS/ EBC/ BC categories must pay an application fee of Rs 200 whereas SC/ ST categories have to pay Rs 50 for the application fee.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.